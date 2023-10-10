SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 670,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

