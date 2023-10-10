SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,966,000 after buying an additional 163,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 244,678 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

