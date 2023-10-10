SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

GOVT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 5,399,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

