SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,881 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 1,425,749 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

