SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,693 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,291,000 after acquiring an additional 190,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,999,000 after buying an additional 348,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 1,135,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,300. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.