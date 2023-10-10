SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 182,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

