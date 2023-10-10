SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 1,158,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,429. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.