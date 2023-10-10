SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after buying an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. 1,427,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.