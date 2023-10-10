SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

