SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $258,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,596,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,877. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

