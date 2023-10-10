SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 190,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

