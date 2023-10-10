SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $13.79 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 1.96% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 294,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period.

USXF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 37,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,291. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

