SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $23.07 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,191 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

