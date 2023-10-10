SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VB traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.27. 544,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,589. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

