SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

