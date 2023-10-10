SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
MBB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. 1,520,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,407. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.