SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. 1,520,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,407. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

