SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

