SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 798,759 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.