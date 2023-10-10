SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. 2,449,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,364. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

