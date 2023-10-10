SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $94.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $94,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,623. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

