SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $169,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,008,000 after acquiring an additional 191,869 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 481,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $90.41.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.