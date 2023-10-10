SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,277,920,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,702. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.