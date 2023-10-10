SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,283,000 after buying an additional 1,053,111 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 642,709 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.