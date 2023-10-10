SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,283,000 after buying an additional 1,053,111 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 642,709 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.