SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,659,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786,576. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.