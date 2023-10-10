SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 277,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,441. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

