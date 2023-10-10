SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 180,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

