SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.83. 936,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.