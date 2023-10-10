SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

