SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337,913 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after buying an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. 1,173,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,997. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

