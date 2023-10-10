SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. 2,730,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,284. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

