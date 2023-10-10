SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,625 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $57,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $197.66. 48,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

