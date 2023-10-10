SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $57,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,109,000 after purchasing an additional 268,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,008,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,580. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

