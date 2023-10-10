SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after buying an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,026 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 4,325,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

