SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 539,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

