SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,162 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

BND stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. 10,147,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

