SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 527,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,737,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,703.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 396,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 582,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.