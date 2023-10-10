SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. First American Trust FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 317.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.98. The stock had a trading volume of 504,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,346. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.