SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,405 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 833,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 2,609,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

