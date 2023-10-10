SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,176,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VV stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.32. The company had a trading volume of 224,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,209. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

