SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,942 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 296,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

