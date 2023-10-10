SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $36.90 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.52. 2,570,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,944. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.34 and a 200 day moving average of $395.97. The firm has a market cap of $319.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

