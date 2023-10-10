SigFig Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 443,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,038. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

