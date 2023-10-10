Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $98.22

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.22, but opened at $95.43. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 252,902 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

