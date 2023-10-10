Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.31. 138,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,591,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

