Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $61.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares in the company, valued at $683,401,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,401,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

