SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,921,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,599,458 shares.The stock last traded at $24.16 and had previously closed at $24.21.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

