SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 5.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 894,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,377. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.