SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 433,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,497. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.