SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $61,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 602,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

