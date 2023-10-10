SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stake Lowered by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $37.48.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.